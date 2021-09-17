2-year-old killed after shooting in Lawrence, believed to be accidental

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 2-year-old child has died Friday after witnesses say the child was shot in the chest.

Lawrence police said officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 a.m. near E. 15th Street and Wedgewood Drive where they located the 2-year-old who was critically injured.

Medics transported the child to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where the child later died. The 2-year-old has not been identified at this time.

Neighbors on the 1500 block of Wedgewood drive say the response to the shooting came quickly to the area around 10:45 a.m.

“We seen them working on somebody because they came in that way that we couldn’t see but we did see them bending over and working on ’em,” one neighbor said.

Investigators focused some of their attention on the front steps of the home among children’s toys and playthings.

“I had seen the parents come out and I’m assuming the parents, they were covered. it was just…traumatic,” the neighbor said.

“Yeah we do have a lot of gunfire around here from time-to-time,” she said.

“I realize what you can lose, you know, really quick,” she said.

Lawrence police said preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental; however, the incident is still under investigation, and they’re continuing to speak with those involved.

