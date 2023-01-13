WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a man and woman for child endangerment after their 2-year-old child shot her mother in the foot.

It happened shortly after 11:30 Thursday morning in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. Police say as officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man walking back to the house and inside a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her foot. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the couple was lying in bed when the 2-year-old somehow fired a gun, striking the woman in her foot. The man then took the gun from the home to the nearby home of an acquaintance, according to police.

The gun was recovered by police, who say residents of the home it was left at reported they didn’t know who the gun belonged to or how it got there. Both the man and woman have been booked into jail on a charge of aggravated endangering of a child.

KSN News is not identifying the parents until they have been formally charged with a crime.