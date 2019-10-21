20 acre meadow is now flourishing as the Sedgwick County Art Walk

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans and visitors are enjoying art as they walk in the Sedgwick County Art Walk.

Twenty acres of land was donated to the Arts Council by the Sedgwick County Commission in 2010. After years of fundraising, designing and creating, the walk is bringing in quite a few visitors.

“It gives some love to west Wichita,” said Martha Linser, chairman of The Arts Council. “It is in a park that is accessed by lots of citizens, and it’s available to those in Wichita and the surrounding communities.”

One artwork includes a turtle maze that is made of Kansas limestone. The marker outside of the maze leads visitors to a riddle in the middle.

Turtle Maze

Courtesy: Kelly Miller

The other piece is called crane dance and is a sculpture that celebrates the return of the whooping crane, a species that was nearly extinct in the 1940s.

“People coming in landing at the Eisenhower Airport, you can see it very clearly,” said Terry Corbett, artist. “It’s like an outdoor gallery really and what a simple way to get some art!”

Corbett and Tobin Rupe are artists and friends who have created environmental art together with the help of the Arts Council.

“It’s been a dream of mine to have the artwork out for everyone to see,” said Rupe.

The materials used are from Rupe’s farm in Greenwood County and the funding came from generous donors. Donations are still coming in today.

“I just want the people to be able to walk around and touch the pieces and feel them,” said Rupe. “The kids can play. This is all for the people.”

The donated 20 acres has now become a project that’s bringing in visitors and pushing artists to come up with new ideas.

Map of Art Walk Projects and Future Projects

Courtesy: Sedgwick County Art Walk

Some future ideas include 30 foot tall totem poles, a 125 foot long fossil fish with trumpet vines, buffalo stones and more.

Future project: Stone Buffalo

Courtesy: Sedgwick County Art Walk

The pieces will all be permanent and large enough to see from far away.

One project that is expected to be installed in the spring of 2020 is a rock feather. Artists are working on the feather now, and it will take several months to construct.

The “family-friendly environmental art” is free to see and located on the east side of Sedgwick County Park.

Future project: Three Totem Poles

Courtesy: Sedgwick County Art Walk

“It really is for all of our citizens to come out and enjoy,” said Linser.

For more information about the Sedgwick County Art Walk or how you can help or get involved, click here.

LATEST STORIES: