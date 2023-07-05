WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Since Tuesday, June 27, the first day of firework sales in Sedgwick County, Ascension Via Christi says its Regional Burn Center has treated 20 patients for firework-related injuries.

Of those 20 injuries, 13 were related to mortar/aerial fireworks injuries, which were legalized in Wichita this year. Last year, there were only two.

According to Ascension Via Christi, six of the 20 injuries were children under the age of 17, including a 9-month-old.

Sedgwick County 911 says they had their non-emergency line open six days this year, rather than the usual five, due to how the Fourth of July fell in relation to the weekend.

From June 27 to the Fourth of July, Sedgwick County 911 says they received 705 calls to the non-emergency line this year, compared to the 1,224 calls last year.

“We had a slight dip in emergency calls, too, which was a slight relief, with 1,666 emergency calls on the actual Fourth compared to 1,805 on July 4, 2022,” Sedgwick County 911 said. “While it was slower, it was still a very, very busy day with 295 calls coming in during the 10 p.m. hour, which was our busiest hour of the day. Comparatively, we had 119 calls during our busiest hour the day before.”

Sedgwick County 911 also provided the following numbers:

Operational Period Emergency Calls Non-Emergency Line (1800-0300) Fireworks Complaints (1800-0300) June 30 1522 100 42 July 1 1489 80 64 July 2 1420 70 48 July 3 1523 155 111 July 4 1666 300 191 July 5 N/A N/A N/A 705 456 Courtesy: Sedgwick County 911

Sedgwick County 911 says they had 11 calls for reported house fires, three burns calls and seven loud party complaints.