RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Clay County man is dead after a crash in Riley County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kurtis Dean Anderson, 20, of Green was driving west on U.S. Highway 77. That’s when he swerved into the other lane while attempting to avoid hitting a vehicle.

Anderson then hit a semi driven by Thomas Warborg, 53, of Minnesota.

The crash caused Anderson’s Nissan Rogue to roll over, ultimately killing him.