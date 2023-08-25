WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dedicated Senior Medical Center gave out 200 backpacks to seniors on Tuesday, knowing that many grandparents are the primary caregivers for children.

“We just want to give back, you know, give some love and blessings and make sure that there’s not too much stress on those seniors in the community that are taking that role in their family,” Dr. Bryce Meyers said.

The number of grandparents raising grandchildren has increased by 43% in the past 10 years, Kansas census data says.