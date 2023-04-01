WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, around 200 people gathered at Riverfront Stadium to help the Windsurge staff clean up the area surrounding the Arkansas River.

This is the first clean-up of the year and the second year the Wind Surge is hosting these clean-ups.

“It definitely is a little bit bigger this year since it is our second year, and kind of people know what they are getting into definitely. When the hotter months come, we will probably see a lot more people since school will be out and kids will want to be in it,” said Wind Surge Community Relations Manager Hannah Jasinski.

Each participant got two Wind Surge ticket vouchers good for any 2023 regular season home game.

The Wind Surge plans to hold a clean-up once a month through the summer and recommends you follow their social media pages for updates.