2020 brought new struggles for local businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– 2020 brought new struggles for many local businesses.

This week Andrea Herrera talked to some who say they got creative to keep the doors open and look forward to the new year.

One employee from Acornacopia says although this year was hard, and sales did not meet the expectations. They’re grateful to still be open. Despite the low number of customers, sales remained steady. She says for them the biggest struggle this year was getting items to their store because of the backlog in shipment. And keeping up with social media to interact with customers.



“With our click it pick it website, they can — we were actually taking pictures of what we were doing in the store and that allowed customers to see it without having to come in,” said Acornacopia employee, Brenda Schawe.

And Mary Billings, owner of Love of Character says they’re working to hold their events without contributing to the spread of coronavirus. She says because of social distancing and the health orders that began back in march almost all of their events got cancelled

Which is why this year, they’re already preparing themself for future events like birthday parties, weddings and more while keeping restrictions in mind.

“And we just want to make sure we do them in the safest way possible. Our venue was already geared towards smaller size events which is nice, you know. It’s just wanting it to be appropriate with the current social situation and we want to make sure we are not encouraging something that could have negative impacts,” said Billings.

She tells me one thing she is grateful for this is year is the community support for local businesses during a pandemic.