This photo provided by the U.S. Census 2020, shows the homepage of the United States’ Census 2020 website on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The 2020 census is off and running for much of America now. The U.S. Census Bureau made a soft launch of the 2020 census website on Monday, March 9 making its form available online. On Thursday, March 12 the Census Bureau will begin mailing out notices far and wide. (U.S. Census via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2020 Census starts Thursday, March 12.

For the first time, most people are being encouraged to answer the questions online, though they can still answer by telephone or return the form by mail. The Census Bureau says households will be receiving information this week. Here is a link to the examples of what people can expect, including the mailing, letters, and envelopes.

The results will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending gets distributed.

The Census Bureau will never ask for a person’s social security number, bank account information or donations on behalf of any political party.

Visit www.2020census.gov for more information including:

Know where to be counted

59 Languages Supported by the Census

How to identify Census employees

LATEST STORIES: