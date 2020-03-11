WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2020 Census starts Thursday, March 12.
For the first time, most people are being encouraged to answer the questions online, though they can still answer by telephone or return the form by mail. The Census Bureau says households will be receiving information this week. Here is a link to the examples of what people can expect, including the mailing, letters, and envelopes.
The results will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending gets distributed.
The Census Bureau will never ask for a person’s social security number, bank account information or donations on behalf of any political party.
Visit www.2020census.gov for more information including:
- Know where to be counted
- 59 Languages Supported by the Census
- How to identify Census employees
