2020 North Central Rocky Mountain ATV/MX AMA Amateur Nation Motocross Regional Championship coming to Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2020 North Central Rocky Mountain ATV/MX AMA Amateur Nation Motocross Regional Championship will be coming to the Wichita area on June 13-14, 2020, at Bar2Bar MX Park.

The Wichita Convention and Visitors Bureau made the announcement on Wednesday. It is the first time a Wichita-area track has been selected for this level of competition.

“Bringing this coveted event to Bar2Bar has been a goal for the past seven to eight years, so to be able to now say, for the first time, it’s coming to Wichita this summer is thrilling,” said Bruce Richardson, owner of Bar2Bar MX Park. “It’s been a team effort between Bar2Bar and Visit Wichita to bring this competition to the Wichita area, and we can’t wait to showcase our remarkable racetrack.”

The Regional Championship is anticipated to bring 700-plus riders to the area, as well as their families and friends, as they compete in the final step to making it to the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Amateur National Motocross Championship to be held later in the year.

“Knowing that AMA has selected the best racetracks in the country to host regional championships, it’s very exciting to be among those chosen to host this competition,” said Brian Hargrove, executive director of sports development at Visit Wichita. “It’s also a great opportunity for Wichita – both in positive local economic impact and quality of life for locals. In addition to the many sporting events coming to Wichita in 2020, this is yet another way for sports fans in the city to be a part of a tremendous and unique competition.”

Area Qualifiers serve as the first step in qualifying for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship, the AMA Amateur National. After Area Qualifiers, Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into Nationals. The National Championship has been hosted annually since 1982 at the home of country music star Loretta Lynn in Hurricane Mills.

Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship, which takes place Aug. 3-8, 2020, in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Nearly 22,000 racers attempt to qualify in 36 classes for the 1,446 available positions at the National.

“We have assembled the best racetracks and the best organizers in America to produce the 2020 AMA Amateur National Championship area qualifier and regional championship schedule,” said MX Sports Director Tim Cotter. “The competition between the hundreds of AMA racetracks in the country is very fierce. Each AMA track aspires to host one of these coveted events. The 52 Area Qualifier and eight Regional Championship organizers are eager to greet the best amateur motocross riders in the world as they embark on their journey to The National Championship.”

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online here. A Weekend Pass will be $35, and a Day Pass is $15. Children ages three and under will be able to attend at no charge.

For more information on the AMA Amateur National, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com.

