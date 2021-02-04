2020 traffic at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport declines to levels not seen since 1973

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2020 coronavirus pandemic hit Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport hard.

Total passengers in 2020 were 791,203 compared to 1,749,906 in 2019, which was a record year. The last time this few passengers flew from ICT was in 1973.

The holiday season boosted demand, reaching a high of 1,878 passengers on Dec. 27.

December enplaned passengers declined 56%, to 33,413 compared to 76,312 in Dec. 2019. For the year, 395,344 passengers departed ICT compared to 876,640 in 2019, a decrease of 55%.

Wichita did not lose any destinations but some service was suspended, and there were fewer flights and seats. Airlines have adjusted to the lower demand by utilizing more large regional jets and fewer narrow-bodies.

For the year, concession revenue fell 57%, rental car revenue fell 48%, and parking revenue fell 58%. Aviation activity reports can be found under Airport Business.

In the U.S., TSA screened 324 million passengers throughout its airport security checkpoints in 2020, down from 824 million passengers screened in 2019, a decline of 62% as air travel slowed sharply during the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport said a bright spot was outgoing cargo. It increased 5%.