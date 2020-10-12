2021 Kansas Superintendent of the Year named

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association has selected Goddard USD 265 Superintendent Dr. Justin Henry as the 2021 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Henry has been the superintendent in the Goddard district since July of 2011.

He and three others, Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka; Dr. John Burke, Haysville; and Dr. Chad Higgins, Maize, were interviewed by former Kansas Superintendents of the Year late last week to select a winner.

As Kansas Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Henry will now be considered for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year program.

Goddard serves more than 6,000 students from the communities of Goddard and Wichita.

Dr. Henry attended Sterling College and Emporia State University.

