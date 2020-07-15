2021 Sedgwick County budget focuses on COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz presented the 2021 recommended budget to the Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners.

The county says it is a balanced budget with no tax rate increase.

The budget focuses on the county’s response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes:

  • 1 full-time equivalent Epidemiologist position at the Health Department;
  • 2 full-time equivalent positions for Integrated Care Team 1 (ICT-1); and
  • Various additions to the Sheriff’s Office for medical services, judicial services,
    and other needs.

The 2021 recommended budget totals $438,259,900 for Sedgwick County Government and $19,368,910 for Sedgwick County Fire District 1. Together, the full budget totals $457,628,810.

Residents will be able to offer feedback on the Recommended Budget through an online public forum at www.sedgwickcounty.org, now through 5 p.m. on August 11.

There are two public hearings planned (9 a.m. July 22 and 6 p.m. August 10).

Budget adoption is scheduled for the Board of County Commissioners regular meeting at 9 a.m. on August 12.

