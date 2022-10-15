WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2022 Fall Parade of Homes is underway in Wichita with many local builders ready to showcase their work.

One company, Nies Homes, is holding its first-ever Fall Festival on Sat. Oct. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m.

People will have a chance to take a hard hat tour of new homes in Nies Home’s new Freestone Community and enjoy free activities.

“Wichita actually has a shortage of homes so we have a lot of people who have not had the opportunity to get homes and we want to do our part in helping them,” said Freestone Community On-Site Agent, Stacey Hamed.

The 2022 Fall Parade of Homes continues Sunday and next weekend, October 18 and 19.