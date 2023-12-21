WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling National Championship is coming to Wichita.

The event is being hosted by Newman Univeristy and Visit Wichita and will take place on March 15 and 16 at Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Dr. in Park City.

“We are very excited to bring Division II championships to the Wichita community, not only for Newman University but for the MIAA conference, one of the premiere conferences in the country,” said Joanna Pryor, athletic director of Newman University. “This opportunity will showcase our DII student-athletes in a city that is known for its love of sports and athletic excellence.”

This is the first time Wichita is hosting the championship.

All session or single-day tickets are already on sale. You can buy them online at hartmanarena.com or ticketmaster.com.