$2,043,273 Super Kansas Cash jackpot hit on 3 tickets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery said the Super Kansas Cash jackpot was hit on Monday, May 3 by three different tickets all sold in northeast Kansas.

The jackpot amount was $2,043,273. Each winning ticket is worth $681,091.

The winning numbers in the May 3 Super Kansas Cash drawing were 1-5-7-8-11 Super Cash Ball 10. Super Kansas Cash has been rolling since it was last hit in October of 2020.

The northeast region includes the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and the northern half of Lyon.

Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game, with drawings held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next drawing will be Wednesday, May 5 with a starting jackpot of $100,000.

The Kansas Lottery is now taking appointments for in-person claims. If you would like to claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, please contact claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.