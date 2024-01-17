WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election Office is adding 21 new polling sites for this year’s upcoming presidential election. There will be a total of 102 polling sites in the county.

Four new sites are replacements for polling locations that could not accommodate this year’s elections. Approximately 73,000 voters affected by the change will receive new voter ID cards in the mail with their new assigned polling place highlighted in yellow.

“Kansas has not held a presidential preference primary since 1992, and we expect more voters to cast a ballot on March 19,” said Laura Rainwater, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner. “By adding more polling places, I hope to prevent long lines at the polls and ensure a convenient voting process.”

The 21 new polling places for the primaries will be at these locations:

Site Address Wichita Public Library – Alford Branch 3447 S. Meridian Ave. Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center (AMAC) 903 S. Edgemoor Ascension Lutheran Church 12885 W. Maple St. Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center (Replaces Koch Arena) 2755 E. 19th Street N. Derby Public Library 1600 Walnut Grove Rd. East Point Church of Christ 747 N. 127th Street E. Wichita Public Library – Evergreen Branch

(Replaces Trinity Christian Center) 2601 N. Arkansas Ave. Greater St. Mary’s Baptist Church (replaces Brewer Community Center) 1648 E. 17th Street N. Journey Church 9999 E. Harry St. J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc. 4050 N. Ridge Rd. Maize City Hall (replaces Maize Recreation Commission) 10100 W. Grady Ave. Maize Performing Arts & Aquatics Center 1055 W. Academy. Plum Shelter at Sedgwick County Park 6501 W. 21st St. Seasons Venue at OJ Watson Park McLean and 27th St S Wichita South High School 701 W. 33rd Street S St. Anne Catholic Church 2801 S. Seneca St. Valley Center High School 9600 N. Meridian Ave. Wichita West High School 820 S. Osage St. Wichita United Church of Christ 5200 E. 31st Street S. Woodland United Methodist Church 1100 W. 15th Street N. WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex

(Replaces WSU Marcus Welcome Center) 5015 E. 29th Street N.

Residents must be registered to vote by Feb. 20, 2024, to cast a ballot in the presidential preference primary. To register, check your party affiliation or verify a polling place, click here.

To apply for an advanced ballot or learn about early voting options in Sedgwick County, click here.