21-year-old man killed in southeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said 21-year-old Anthony Sanchez was killed in a crash Saturday night at Hillside and Zimmerly.

At 9:15, officers responded to a collision involving a Dodge Neon and a Chevy Suburban.

Police said the investigation revealed that Sanchez was traveling northbound on Hillside and struck a Suburban turning south on Hillside from Zimmerly.

Sanchez was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of the Suburban were not injured.

According to police, speed and alcohol involving the Neon are believed to be factors in the crash.

