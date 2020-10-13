22 officers graduate from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

YODER, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Oct. 9.
The graduates, who began their training in July 2020, represented 19 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.
Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.
About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year.
Graduates who granted permission to release their names are listed below by county and agency:
Allen
Seth Pollet, Allen County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Stotler, Allen County Sheriff’s Office
Elijah Farran, Iola Police Department
Chautauqua
Esiquio Avalos, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
Clay
Gage Wilson, Clay Center Police Department
Crawford
Jesse Snider, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office
Dickinson
Joshua Price, Herington Police Department
Doniphan
Rachel Hirtler, Elwood Police Department
Ellis
Ty McCulloch, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office
James Murphy, Ellis Police Department
Franklin
Anthony Dougan, Ottawa Police Department
Roy Larson, Ottawa Police Department
Geary
Belinda Gatlin, Grandview Plaza Police Department
Jackson
Tanner Lemery, Prairie Band Pottawatomi Tribal Police
Linn
Barbara Cochran, Pleasanton Police Department
Miami
Mason Lamb, Louisburg Police Department
Justin Lewis, Miami County Sheriff’s Office
Nemaha
Baxter Defore, Seneca Police Department
Sedgwick
Lindsy Eash, Mulvane Police Department
Sumner
Brett Sarchet, Belle Plaine Police Department
Thomas
Alicia Gines, Colby Police Department
Wilson
Matthew Walker, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office
