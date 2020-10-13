22 officers graduate from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

YODER, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty-two new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Oct. 9.

The graduates, who began their training in July 2020, represented 19 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year.

Graduates who granted permission to release their names are listed below by county and agency:

Allen

Seth Pollet, Allen County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Stotler, Allen County Sheriff’s Office

Elijah Farran, Iola Police Department

Chautauqua

Esiquio Avalos, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

Clay

Gage Wilson, Clay Center Police Department

Crawford

Jesse Snider, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Dickinson

Joshua Price, Herington Police Department

Doniphan

Rachel Hirtler, Elwood Police Department

Ellis

Ty McCulloch, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office

James Murphy, Ellis Police Department

Franklin

Anthony Dougan, Ottawa Police Department

Roy Larson, Ottawa Police Department

Geary

Belinda Gatlin, Grandview Plaza Police Department

Jackson

Tanner Lemery, Prairie Band Pottawatomi Tribal Police

Linn

Barbara Cochran, Pleasanton Police Department

Miami

Mason Lamb, Louisburg Police Department

Justin Lewis, Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Nemaha

Baxter Defore, Seneca Police Department

Sedgwick

Lindsy Eash, Mulvane Police Department

Sumner

Brett Sarchet, Belle Plaine Police Department

Thomas

Alicia Gines, Colby Police Department

Wilson

Matthew Walker, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

