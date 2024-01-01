WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man who was staying in the dorm at the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections Adult Residential and Work Release Program has died.

A corrections officer was doing a dorm check around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. One of the residential clients told the officer that the 22-year-old was not doing well.

The officer checked and found the man unresponsive. The county says corrections workers tried to save the man’s life. Then EMS and Fire medics arrived and continued life-saving measures, but they could not revive him.

The cause of his death has not been determined yet. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations, the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, and the District Coroner’s Office will work together to determine what happened.

The county says the man had been convicted of burglary and theft. He was court-assigned to the adult residential facility on Dec. 20. The county has not released his name.