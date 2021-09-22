23 railroad crossing tickets issued in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty-three railroad crossing violations were issued Wednesday as part of “Operation Clear Track” a law enforcement safety initiative.

Local law enforcement joined Kansas Operation Lifesaver for the event in south Wichita. Officers were stationed near Seneca and Walker and McLean and Walker looking for crossing violators.

Aaron Mays, with Kansas Operation Lifesaver, said they weren’t issuing citations at all the locations. Instead, law enforcement handed out safety cards to motorists and pedestrians, and warnings and tickets were handed to violators.

The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and trains.