WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted on Tuesday to approve staff recommendations for FY2023 grant funding totaling $432,708 to 23 different art organizations and individuals in three categories: operating grants, developing arts grants and artist access grants.

Under policy set in the 2012 Cultural Arts Plan Addendum, the Cultural Funding Committee, administered by the Division of Arts and Cultural Services coordinates the application and selection process in order to ensure the most qualified recipients are selected.

FY 2023 Operational Grants

A.R.I.S.E.$4,500
Arts Partners, Inc.$25,000
Ballet Wichita$8,000
Exploration Place$63,000
Friends of Great Plains Nature Center$12,000
Harvester Arts$10,696
Mark Arts$28,000
McCormick School Museum, Inc$600
Music Theatre of Wichita$42,000
Orpheum Performing Arts Centre, Ltd$18,000
Regina Klenjoski Dance Company$8,000
Storytime Village$13,500
Tallgrass Film Association$26,500
The Kansas African American Museum $28,000
Ulrich Museum$40,000
Wichita Children’s Theatre$20,000
Wichita Grand Opera$7,125
Wichita Public Library Foundation$29,000
Wichita Symphony Society$41,000

FY 2023 Developing Arts Grants

Music on Site $5,000

FY 2023 Artist Access Grants

Amanda Pfister$1,000
Malissa Long$839
Molly Tully$948

City staff and community partners are currently reviewing the Cultural Arts Plan and anticipate updates will be forthcoming to reflect the growth and cultural shifts that Wichita’s arts community has experienced over the past 10 years.