WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted on Tuesday to approve staff recommendations for FY2023 grant funding totaling $432,708 to 23 different art organizations and individuals in three categories: operating grants, developing arts grants and artist access grants.

Under policy set in the 2012 Cultural Arts Plan Addendum, the Cultural Funding Committee, administered by the Division of Arts and Cultural Services coordinates the application and selection process in order to ensure the most qualified recipients are selected.

FY 2023 Operational Grants

A.R.I.S.E. $4,500 Arts Partners, Inc. $25,000 Ballet Wichita $8,000 Exploration Place $63,000 Friends of Great Plains Nature Center $12,000 Harvester Arts $10,696 Mark Arts $28,000 McCormick School Museum, Inc $600 Music Theatre of Wichita $42,000 Orpheum Performing Arts Centre, Ltd $18,000 Regina Klenjoski Dance Company $8,000 Storytime Village $13,500 Tallgrass Film Association $26,500 The Kansas African American Museum $28,000 Ulrich Museum $40,000 Wichita Children’s Theatre $20,000 Wichita Grand Opera $7,125 Wichita Public Library Foundation $29,000 Wichita Symphony Society $41,000

FY 2023 Developing Arts Grants

Music on Site $5,000

FY 2023 Artist Access Grants

Amanda Pfister $1,000 Malissa Long $839 Molly Tully $948

City staff and community partners are currently reviewing the Cultural Arts Plan and anticipate updates will be forthcoming to reflect the growth and cultural shifts that Wichita’s arts community has experienced over the past 10 years.