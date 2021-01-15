23-year-old man dies in Douglas County following head-on collision with semi

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old Olathe man was killed Wednesday when a Freightliner truck crashed head-on into the car he was driving.

Robert Stanley Walston Jr. was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 10 in Douglas County at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday when a truck going eastbound crossed the center median and struck the Acura Walston was driving, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Walston died at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol did not give a reason why the 2016 Freightliner from Indiana left his lane. The driver of the truck had a suspected minor injury. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.