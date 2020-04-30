$260,000 Super Kansas Cash jackpot hit in south-central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Kansas Cash jackpot was hit Wednesday night by one lucky player in south-central Kansas. The ticket matched all five numbers and the Cash Ball to win. The winning numbers were 2 – 9 – 11 – 22 – 31 Cash Ball 4. The winning ticket is worth $260,00.

The region of Kansas includes the following counties: Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley.

At this time, the Kansas Lottery is only processing claims through the mail. To claim a prize by mail, a player must completely fill out and sign the back of the ticket and completely fill out and sign a Kansas Lottery claim form, which can be downloaded here. The Kansas Lottery recommends players take photos or scan the front and back of the ticket before mailing. For assistance with the process, players can email lottery.info@kslottery.net.

Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game, with drawings held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next drawing will be Saturday, May 2, with a starting jackpot of $100,000.

