$2,800 reward offered for tips in Arc of Sedgwick Co. Singing Bulbs vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,800 for a tip leading to the arrests of the suspect (s) involved in the recent vandalism and theft case at The Arc of Sedgwick County.

Earlier this month suspects caused around $2,000 in losses after the Singing Bulbs light display was damaged and the computer control box was stolen. The display was repaired after an anonymous donor stepped in to help bring the display back to life.

The increased reward is being offered due to the concerns of an anonymous donor. The Arc of Sedgwick County, which helps individuals with disabilities, has fallen victim to vandalism and theft many times before.

“We know these cases can sometimes be difficult to solve, and we’re hoping that an increased reward will bring forward tips that can give police the vital information they need,” said Crime Stoppers Chair, Stacey Kluge.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or submit a tip at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

