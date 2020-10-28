$295,000: Sedgwick County Commission approves settlement for 2018 traffic incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement Wednesday of $295,000 with Joel Brabec following a motor vehicle accident that occurred between Mr. Brabec and a Sedgwick County Public Works employee on August 21, 2018.

Sedgwick County Commission said an employee was backing along the shoulder when he accidentally struck a light pole at a very slow speed. The accident took place near I-235 and Zoo Boulevard. The pole snapped off its concrete base, and fell into the lanes of traffic southbound on I-235, striking the roof of the vehicle Brabec was driving.

Sedgwick County stated they agreed to settle the claim once the damages sustained by the Plaintiff were ascertainable.

