WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is working with utility companies in locating a large gas main break in the area of East 2nd Street and I-135.

Evergy workers found an open manhole cover with a large amount of natural gas.

Crews are working to fix the leak. There are no reports of evacuations.

East Second Street remains closed between I-135 and Piatt.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for more information online and on KSN News at Noon.