3.1 earthquake felt in Hutchinson Sunday morning

HUTCHINSON. Kan. – A few residents in the Hutchinson area woke up a little shaky, after a 3.1 earthquake stirred the grounds in that area of Reno County.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the M3.1 was felt in south west Hutchinson at around 8:21 a.m.

The Reno County area has reported significant seismic over the last week to a month. The high frequency of earthquakes and aftershocks have prompted The Kansas Corporation Commission to launch an investigation.

Courtesy | USGS.gov

Courtesy | USGS.gov

