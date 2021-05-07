3.1 magnitude earthquake is felt north of Wichita

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Kansas 72 miles north of Wichita early Friday morning or just southeast of Abilene.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and United States Geological Survey (USGS), which both track seismological data, the 3.1 magnitude earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. 72.7 miles north of Wichita and 1.86 miles below the surface.

On Thursday the United States Geological Society reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake just south of Formoso, Kansas in north-central Kansas.

EMSC has members from 55 different countries and offers rapid earthquake information for people.