3.1 magnitude earthquake rattles central Kansas

SOLOMON, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled central Kansas.

The quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday about 5.6 miles southwest of the town of Solomon. No damage has been reported.

Scientists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

The Kansas Geological Survey says two other earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 have been reported this month in the state. They include a 3.2 magnitude quake on July 1 and a 3.7 magnitude quake on July 5. Both of those were in Rooks County.