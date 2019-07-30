3.1 magnitude earthquake rattles central Kansas

Local

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Earthquake

Earthquake (AP Photo)

SOLOMON, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled central Kansas.

The quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday about 5.6 miles southwest of the town of Solomon. No damage has been reported.

Scientists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

The Kansas Geological Survey says two other earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 have been reported this month in the state. They include a 3.2 magnitude quake on July 1 and a 3.7 magnitude quake on July 5. Both of those were in Rooks County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather