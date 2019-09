COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.9 magnitude earthquake in Kansas.

The earthquake hit around 2:30 a.m. 12 miles northwest of Cottonwood Falls.

According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and higher.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Did you feel the earthquake. Report it to the USGS.

