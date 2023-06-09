COLDWATER, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters from three towns battled a fire Friday in Coldwater. The vacant building was in the 300 block of S. New York Ave.

The fire started around 10 a.m., and the fire crews were able to get it under control by noon. There were no injuries or damage to the surrounding buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the state fire marshal’s office will assist.

Firefighters from Coldwater, Protection and Wilmore responded. Together, they make up the Comanche County Fire Department.