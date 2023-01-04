EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Three garages, two houses and a car were damaged by a fire in El Dorado late Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., the El Dorado Fire Department (EDFD) says they responded to the report of a structure fire in the 500 block of W 4th Ave in El Dorado.

Upon arrival, the EDFD reported finding two houses and a garage involved in the fire.

“Before it was all said and done, we ended up with five total structures that had been damaged by fire and one vehicle,” said El Dorado Fire Chief Joe Haag.

Haag said one of the houses and two of the garages are probably a total loss.

“You can’t tell … but the back of this house is pretty much completely damaged, so I believe it will probably be a total loss,” said Haag.

No injuries were reported.