WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A trio of high school students spanning from Kansas to Nebraska were recipients of the Harry Gore Memorial Scholarships, worth $64,000 each.

Caden Carlson of Aurora High School in Aurora, Nebraska, Brynna Mays of Topeka West High School, and Audrey Menzies of Piper High School in Kansas City, Kansas, will receive the scholarship should they decide to attend Wichita State in 2022.

The three students were awarded the scholarships after attending and competing in the Distinguished Scholarship Invitational in November 2021. Over 400 students participated.

In order to be invited to this event, students must have either a 3.5 or higher GPA, rank in the top 10% of their class, or score a 27 on their GPA.

Once a student qualifies, they must complete an application, including essays, and compete in an on-campus leadership competition.

