CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two firefighters and another person were injured in a house fire in Cheney on Sunday night. It happened in the 500 block of E. Aetna St.

The homeowner suffered smoke inhalation and was checked by EMS. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

The house is a total loss. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple fire departments were called from the area to battle the blaze.