One person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash outside of Elbing in Butler County, KS 9/15/23 (Courtesy Newton Kansas Fire and EMS)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people were hurt, one critically in a crash in Butler County near the Harvey County line Friday afternoon.

According to Newton Fire and EMS, crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident shortly before 3:30 p.m. on NW Butler Road and NW 150th Avenue just outside Elbing.

Units from Butler County and Newton Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

One person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Two others were transported to the hospital by Butler County EMS in serious condition, according to Newton Fire and EMS.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details are currently available.