3 injured in crash on McLean

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said three people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on McLean.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. just north of Central between a black pickup truck and white SUV.

A mother and child in the white SUV were injured and had to be extricated. The driver of the truck was also injured.

All were transported to the hospital. The investigation into the crash continues.

