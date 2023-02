Several people were injured in a crash at K-96 and Hydraulic on Feb. 2, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were injured Thursday in a crash on westbound Kansas Highway 96 and Hydraulic in northeast Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County 911 dispatch, it happened around 8:40 a.m. At least two children were injured.

Traffic on westbound K-96 is still open but is down to one lane.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. Look for updates to this story on air and online.