3 injured Sunday night in collision north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were injured in a crash on Halloween night north of Wichita. It happened at 101st Street North and Broadway around 9:40 p.m.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy said two cars collided in the intersection. One was heading north on Broadway, and the other was heading east on 101st Street North.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and two others had serious injuries. Five people were in both vehicles.

Investigators have not released why the cars collided.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the sheriff’s office investigated.