WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least three high schools in Kansas experienced security incidents Friday afternoon. One was at North High in Wichita. The others were at Russell High School and Hays High School in north-central Kansas.

Wichita

Administrators at North High in Wichita said they received a tip that a student may have a weapon in the parking lot. The school went into a lockdown while it investigated the situation.

The school said it discovered a student had a BB gun. It released the lockdown within 15 minutes.

In an email released to parents and guardians, administrators said, “Even though it was a toy, the student will face disciplinary action following BOE policy. We take these matters seriously, and I want to thank the person who reported it to staff. Our students know about ‘see something, say something’ in order to keep everyone in our school safe.”

Hays

Hays High School went into lockdown after a report of a suspicious backpack in a classroom. Officials at the school say police investigated and determined it to be a “swatting” incident.

The school said law enforcement determined there was no threat to students, staff or faculty. Students were dismissed at the regular time.

Officials say the school safety plan was successfully followed.

KSN was unable to reach the Hays Police Department for more details.

Russell

Russell County USD 407 said it had a crisis incident at Russell High School just before 2:30 p.m. Police say it also appears to be a “swatting” incident.

According to Russell Police Chief Jordan Harrison, Russell County Dispatch received a phone call from “Mike John” claiming that there was a “black backpack located in Room #50 in the high school.” The caller stated that “the backpack was covered in plastic and full of watches and wires.”

The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school while school administrators placed the school on lockdown.

The police chief said that even though the high school does not have a Room #50, officers and deputies thoroughly searched the school for the safety of staff and students.

“This incident appears to be another ‘swatting’ incident, which, unfortunately, are becoming more prevalent throughout the area and across the United States,” Harrison said in a news release.