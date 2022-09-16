Cottonwood Elementary in Andover was named a 2022 National blue Ribbon School. (Courtesy: U.S. Dept. of Education)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The U.S. Department of Education recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Kansas schools named are:

Over the years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.