3 killed in crashes on Kansas roads Wednesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were killed in crashes on Kansas roadways Wednesday.

A driver died when the vehicle lost a front tire and overturned at 2:30 p.m. in Logan County.  The name of the person has not been released as of Thursday morning.

A second crash happened in Morris County near Council Grove. A motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guard rail around midnight.

The two riders, 28-year-old Max Hanuktib Byram and 20-year-old Jordan Patricia Leeann Kelly, were both ejected and died in the crash.

It comes on the heels of a weekend after six people were killed in crashes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories