3 killed in crashes on Kansas roads Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were killed in crashes on Kansas roadways Wednesday.

A driver died when the vehicle lost a front tire and overturned at 2:30 p.m. in Logan County. The name of the person has not been released as of Thursday morning.

A second crash happened in Morris County near Council Grove. A motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guard rail around midnight.

The two riders, 28-year-old Max Hanuktib Byram and 20-year-old Jordan Patricia Leeann Kelly, were both ejected and died in the crash.

It comes on the heels of a weekend after six people were killed in crashes.