3 killed in head-on crash in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were killed in a crash Monday on U.S. Highway 400 in Wilson County. It happened around 6:30 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram driven by 40-year-old Curtis D. Wilkins of Cambridge was westbound on the highway. His pickup crossed the center and struck a Ford truck head-on.

Two people in the Ford truck, 39-year-old Tiffany L. Bekemeier and 16-year-old Randy L. Carlisle both of Aurora, Missouri, died in the crash. The driver of the Ram was also killed.

Both trucks caught fire following the collision.