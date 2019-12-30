3 killed in Kansas City, Kansas house fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say that two adults and a youth have been killed in a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

No other details were immediately released about the blaze, including the names of the victims. The fire is under investigation.

KCK Fire Department Morris Letcher, a spokesperson, said crews were dispatched to the home upon reports of smoke coming from the attic. When crews searched the home during their assessment, they found the three victims.

“At this time we are just investigating with our fire marshal and police department,” Letcher added.

Letcher said he could not confirm whether the three victims were the only ones home at the time of the fire.

