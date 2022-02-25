WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Wichita boys who all met and became friends through their individual battles against leukemia are continuing the fight to help other leukemia patients. They have formed a team and are trying to raise $100,000 in seven weeks for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Joey Bacon, Gentry Brown, and Jesse Whiteside are Team Kickapoo in the LLS Students of the Year fundraiser. Bacon said Kickapoo was the name of the cabin they all shared with JC, another leukemia patient, at Camp Quality each summer for four to five years. JC did not survive. Bacon, Brown and Whiteside want to raise the money in his memory.

Bacon said there are other children they’ve met along the way, at camp, at doctors’ offices, and treatments.

“I’ve made friends through this, and they didn’t make it through their treatment,” he said. “So I just want to help more kids be able to have success like I do.”

Bacon, Brown and Whiteside were all diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) before the age of five. Treatment lasted around two years and included chemo, spinal taps, and steroids. They have each passed five years of being cancer-free.

Bacon said LLS is helping kids like him survive by discovering new treatments. In addition, he said LLS shares its knowledge to help people with other types of cancer.

Team Kickapoo has a lot of ways it is trying to raise money. They say they will need corporate sponsorships to reach $100,000 in seven weeks. But they are having smaller events for other people to show support.

One of the events was a rummage sale Saturday, Feb. 26, at West Ridge Community Church gym, 13th and Ridge Road. All of the money raised went to LLS.

In addition to the items in the rummage sale, there was also be Team Kickapoo Kickin’ Koolers which are vitamin water. The cans sold for $2.50 each. Baked items were sold for $1 each.

Team Kickapoo also held a bingo night at Andover Middle School, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 5. The evening included a dinner, a silent auction and a raffle.

There was also a pickleball tournament on March 6 at Riverside Tennis Center. Registration started at 10 a.m., and games began at 11 a.m.

Click here to learn more about Team Kickapoo, the events, or to make a donation.