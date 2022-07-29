ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — July 29 marks the three-month anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Andover, causing significant damage to the community.

Officials say progress is being made in the recovery effort. According to the mayor’s office, 29 building permits and 38 demo permits have been issued as of this week.

“We are starting to see progress on many of the impacted lots,” says Mayor Ronnie Price in a news release. “Every time a heavily damaged home comes down and a rebuild starts, it’s another step forward.”

Officials say Prairie Creek Elementary, which had been heavily damaged in the tornado, will open in time for the start of the new school year. The district says crews will still be working in some classrooms, but the school will be open for the new school year.

The United Way of the Plains continues to work with Andover residents affected by the tornado. Around 187 residents reached out for assistance. The City says 107 of those people have been contacted and are being assisted while the agency is working to contact the remaining 80.

Work continues on restoring the Andover YMCA branch. The building suffered significant damage when it was struck directly by the storm.

“The April 29 tornado caused extensive damage to the Dr. Jim Farha Andover YMCA, but we are so

proud of our staff that night whose quick response saved many lives,” says Shane Loy, Vice President of

Operations for the YMCA. “The YMCA remains an important part of the community, and we have

continued to meet the health and wellness needs of Andover families without interruption. We are

working hard during the rebuilding and recovery process to ensure the Andover Y comes back stronger

than ever and is here for many years to come.”

The United Way of the Plains is still accepting donations through their website, with 100% of proceeds going directly to relief efforts.