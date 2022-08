WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A plane crashed just east of Stearman Field Airport, near Benton in Butler County, Friday morning.

Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash. Dispatchers say it appears that there are no injuries.

The scene is Southwest Meadowlark and Southwest 30th.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene.