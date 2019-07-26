3 rescued from northeast Kansas lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man, woman and child were rescued from Perry Lake early Thursday morning.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said around 3 a.m., one of its Game Wardens was called to a reported boat that had sunk on Perry Lake with at least three people trapped.

KDWPT said after experiencing mechanical problems and discovering his boat was taking on water, the owner swam to shore wearing a personal flotation device to call for help.

The warden and two Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies found a man, woman and child.

They were able to get them and their boat safely off the water.