3 rescued from northeast Kansas lake

Local

by: KSNT-TV

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man, woman and child were rescued from Perry Lake early Thursday morning.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said around 3 a.m., one of its Game Wardens was called to a reported boat that had sunk on Perry Lake with at least three people trapped.

KDWPT said after experiencing mechanical problems and discovering his boat was taking on water, the owner swam to shore wearing a personal flotation device to call for help.

The warden and two Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies found a man, woman and child.

They were able to get them and their boat safely off the water.

(Courtesy: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather