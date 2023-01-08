WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Sedgwick County commissioners were sworn into office Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Baty will be starting his new role as the District Four Commissioner this upcoming term.

District One Commissioner Pete Meitzner will be starting his second term

District Five Commissioner Jim Howell will be starting his third term.

All three commissioners shared what they are hoping to focus on and see in the upcoming term.

“Growth is what I see in Wichita,” Baty said. “I think practically we are going to see economic growth, but I also have a sense that we are going to be able to accomplish in the mental and behavioral space. I think we are going to beat the gold standard of what nationally people look to a community.”

“We create generations of jobs, but now the shift to allow us to focus as well on things as mental health, the homelessness…” Meitzner said.

“I love serving, it’s a tremendous honor to be in this position. I look forward to see what happens over the next four years. I’m excited for Sedgwick County,” said Howell.

Other county commissioners, including Sarah Lopez and David Dennis, were also in attendance.