WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested three teens in connection to two robbery investigations.

On Aug. 19, police said the the Kwik Shop in the 6300 block of E. 13th St N. was robbed at gunpoint by two masked suspects. The suspects left with approximately $200 in cash and fled south towards 12th Street.

On Aug. 22, another armed robbery occurred in the 200 block of S. Hillside at the Valero. Two masked suspects came into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. Officers were able to gather evidence from the scene.

From the evidence gathered, police were able to identify three suspects. They arrested three teenage boys, ages 18, 17 and 15.